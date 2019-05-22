'I got death threats. My children got death threats'

Video

In 2009 Ugandan MPs tried to introduce new laws against homosexuality that would include life imprisonment and even the death penalty.

Homophobia was rife in the media with tabloid papers printing the names and addresses of gay men and lesbians.

Many activists suffered intimidation and assault.

The law was eventually overturned by the Constitutional Court in 2014 but homosexuality is still illegal in Uganda.

Victor Mukasa shares his story of fighting for LGBT rights in Uganda, first as a lesbian woman and then as a trans man.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.