How a new diet for gassy cows is helping the environment
Cattle farming is responsible for almost 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.
So some farmers in Colombia have been piloting a different way of raising cows that has proved better for the environment.
A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.
21 May 2019
