How a new diet for gassy cows is helping the environment
Cattle farming is responsible for almost 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

So some farmers in Colombia have been piloting a different way of raising cows that has proved better for the environment.

A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.

  • 21 May 2019
