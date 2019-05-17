Beating burnout: How to hustle smart
Everyone seems to be talking about millennial burnout but how do you avoid it?

Alvin, 22, juggles his business, a job, and university. He's so busy that he runs between meetings to save time. He knows this isn’t healthy and has burnt out once before.

Can Alvin change his ways, learn to hustle smart, and still reach his goals?

