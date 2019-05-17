Beating burnout: How to hustle smart

Video

Everyone seems to be talking about millennial burnout but how do you avoid it?

Alvin, 22, juggles his business, a job, and university. He's so busy that he runs between meetings to save time. He knows this isn’t healthy and has burnt out once before.

Can Alvin change his ways, learn to hustle smart, and still reach his goals?

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.

Produced, filmed, and edited by Cebo Luthuli & Naomi Pallas

Additional filming by Roxanne Ebrahim-Khan & Levi Jouavel

Executive Producers: Karlene Pinnock & Camila Ruz