'I filmed my extreme pregnancy sickness'

Video

Laura, who is halfway through her pregnancy, suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition of prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting.

Known by most as a condition suffered by the Duchess of Cambridge during her pregnancies, women can be left vomiting up to 100 times a day.

Laura lost over a stone in weight in just eight weeks, and decided to film an intimate video diary to educate people about the condition.

Read more about hyperemesis gravidarum