'I filmed my extreme pregnancy sickness'

Hyperemesis gravidarum: Woman films diary for HG awareness
Laura, who is halfway through her pregnancy, suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition of prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting.
Known by most as a condition suffered by the Duchess of Cambridge during her pregnancies, women can be left vomiting up to 100 times a day.
Laura lost over a stone in weight in just eight weeks, and decided to film an intimate video diary to educate people about the condition.
15 May 2019
