Cut off at 18: Why sling me out?

Video

Kirsty was being treated by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) up until the age of 18.

She's one of 25,000 young people in England that make the move to adult mental health services every year.

But many young people struggle to make a smooth transition and can end up going months or even years without the treatment they need.

NHS England says it plans to address the issue by extending young people's mental health care until the age of 25.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.

Produced by Tom Heyden, Laura Hearn, and Naomi Pallas