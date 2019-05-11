A 'digital plant doctor' is helping farmers spot disease
Video

A new smartphone app is helping farmers diagnose plant disease

Farmers are using artificial intelligence to diagnose plant disease and stop it spreading.

A film by Mike Gallagher, additional editing by Daniel Gordon.

Made by the team behind People Fixing the World in collaboration with The Documentary on BBC World Service. Click here to listen to Will AI Kill Development?

