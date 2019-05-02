Media player
DNA tests are catching dog owners who don't pick up poo
Some dog owners in the US who don't pick up their pet's poo, are being traced through DNA samples taken from the mess left behind.
A film by Maxine Collins and Ros Tamblyn for People Fixing the World.
02 May 2019
