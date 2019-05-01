Dementia choir prepare for first performance

Video

In a new two-part series for BBC One, Bafta award-winning actor Vicky McClure takes us on a deeply personal journey to discover the true extent of music’s power in fighting dementia. She meets scientists exploring pioneering techniques and cutting edge scanning technology in order to reveal how music can stimulate a brain damaged by dementia, and brings together a very special choir to discover how music therapy can help people with dementia.

Just two months after their first meeting the dementia choir is about to perform for the first time.

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure starts on BBC One on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 8pm.