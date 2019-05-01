Video

Two years ago, 31-year-old Dan was diagnosed with a rare form of genetic Alzheimer’s. His father died aged 36, though at the time no-one realised why. There’s a risk that Dan’s children will also have inherited the faulty gene, so Dan has seized the opportunity to take part in a cutting-edge experiment in the hope that it will help to find a cure in the future.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a collection of symptoms including memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language and is caused when different diseases damage the brain.

