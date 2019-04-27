Meet the young activists shaking up South Africa

Video

Thapi and Sankara are part of a surge of political activism among young South Africans, prompted by viral campaigns like #FeesMustFall - protests against rising tuition fees. But they have different ideas of what direction the country should go in.

Sankara (left) is backing the African National Congress (ANC), which has been in power since Nelson Mandela was elected president in 1994. The ANC's formerly rock-solid majority could be at risk as other parties are looking to eat into its support.

South Africa's second-largest party is the Democratic Alliance. And there is a youthful surge of activism in a relatively new party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Although they are by some way the third-largest party, the EFF share of the vote is likely to increase in the general election on 8 May. Thapi (right) is one of the party's passionate supporters.

And as Thapi and Sankara meet to talk politics, a storm is brewing…

Video journalist: Alvaro Alvarez

Producers: Jonathan Griffin and Anisa Subedar

