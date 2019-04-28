Video

The phenomenon known as 'multi-level marketing' sees social media influencers post job adverts, offering the chance of six-figure incomes in return for selling products online.

But is there a darker side behind these enticing Instagram posts?

Journalist Ellie Flynn investigates the multi-billion pound online selling industry that mostly targets young women with the opportunity to earn big money.

In search of answers and accountability from these billion-dollar companies, Ellie's investigation takes her all the way to Utah, USA, and the heart of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - the Mormons - where two of the biggest companies - Younique and Nu Skin – were founded.

