In May 1995, six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima from Tibet was identified by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama.

For Tibetan Buddhists the Panchen Lama is one of the most important figures after the Dalai Lama and plays a vital role in the spiritual, political and religious life of the country.

Within a few days of being chosen Gedhun Choekyi Nyima mysteriously disappeared, and soon afterwards so did his parents. None of them has been seen since.

In his place the Chinese government installed their own replacement. They deny removing Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and say he is safe, but others believe the Panchen Lama is missing.

Now, 30 years after Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's birth, as part of an on-going international effort to find him, the Tibetan Network has turned to a UK expert in facial ageing to work on an image of what Gedhun Choekyi Nyima might look like today.