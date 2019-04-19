My neighbours made me leave the country
Brexit: I felt unwelcome and returned to Poland

PachYa is a Polish singer who lived in the UK for 10 years, but she no longer felt welcome in the country after Brexit. So she moved back to Poland with her daughter Amelia.

Two years later she returns to Nottingham and thinks about what she has left behind.

Produced, filmed and edited by Ammar Ebrahim & Craig Langran

Executive Producer: Lucy Proctor

