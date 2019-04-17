How organic farming started

Media player
Worries about agrochemicals led to a new farming movement
In the aftermath of World War Two pesticides and chemical fertilisers started to become more widespread in the UK.
Worries about the effect this would have on soil quality led Lady Eve Balfour to establish the Soil Association to promote natural farming techniques..
John Butler has been a farmer all his life and he remembers Lady Eve and the early days of Britain's organic farming movement.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
17 Apr 2019
