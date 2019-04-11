Media player
The man who invented the wingsuit
When you think of extreme sports, an image of a wingsuit might come to mind.
Used in skydiving and BASE jumping, they allow people to fly further and for longer.
Jari Kuosma came up with the idea of making the first commercial wingsuits when he stood on a cliff in Italy, about to do a BASE jump.
