Is it time for a South Asian superhero?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is it time for a South Asian superhero?

Frustrated by the lack of South Asians as leading characters or as illustrators, Sha Nazir founded BHP Comics, Scotland's only independent graphic novel publisher in 2013.

Since then he has been championing emerging British Asian talent, including Ny Ali and Shazleen Khan.

A BBC Stories and Asian Network co-commission.

Produced, filmed and edited by Nalini Sivathasan

  • 09 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The African comic hoping to take on Disney