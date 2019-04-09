Media player
The city where children are learning to love mosquitoes
Mosquitoes that have been bred to carry a specific bacteria are being released in the Colombian city of Medellin.
The aim is to infect wild mosquitoes with Wolbachia to stop them spreading viruses such as dengue and Zika.
A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.
09 Apr 2019
