Hacking the Ripper

The notorious 19th century serial killer Jack the Ripper has never been identified. Between August and November of 1888, five horrifically violent murders took place in Whitechapel area of London. There was a huge manhunt, but the Ripper was never caught.

Emilia Fox with Professor David Wilson use the latest technology to uncover new evidence and reveal who they think was the murderer.

You can now watch the full documentary on BBC iPlayer (UK Only).