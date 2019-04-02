Finding the ship lost for more than 300 years
In 1628, at the height of Sweden’s military expansion, the Swedish Navy built a new flagship, the Vasa.

At the time it was the most heavily armed ship in the world.

But 2 hours into its maiden voyage, it sank in Stockholm harbour.

The Vasa remained there for more than three hundred years, until its discovery in 1961.

A former Swedish naval officer, Bertil Daggfeldt, remembers the day that the mighty ship was brought up from beneath the water in near perfect condition.

  • 02 Apr 2019
