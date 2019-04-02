Media player
The mums saving each other from a taboo condition
A group of women in Madagascar, who have had life-changing surgery, are travelling to remote villages to help others who need similar treatment.
They've become patient ambassadors, using the power of their own stories to persuade others to get free medical help.
A film by Raissa Ioussouf and Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for People Fixing the World.
02 Apr 2019
