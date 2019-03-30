Black beauty and the Brazilian butt lift

Video

Shami, 23, wants a Brazilian butt lift, even though it is the most dangerous cosmetic procedure to undergo according to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

Two Britons are known to have died last year after having the surgery.

We follow Shami on a journey as she tries to make the decision on whether to go under the knife or not. Along the way she explores the pressures of needing to have the typical “curvy black woman aesthetic” alongside the taboo black women feel about having cosmetic procedures.

Developed and Produced by Lola Mosanya

Filmed and Edited by Tom Beal

Executive Producer Karlene Pinnock

Animation: Joelle Avelino

Illustration: Parys Gardener