'It’s vital that children can see that people like me exist'

Drag Queen Story Time: connecting kids with LGBTQ+ role models of colour
Drag artist The Nightbus took part in a Drag Queen Story Time event in Liverpool. By telling her stories, she wants people to know how important it is for children to connect with LGBTQ+ role models of colour.
Parents who took their children to the event loved it, but there has been some backlash to it online
A BBC Stories and BBC North West co-commission.
Produced, filmed, and edited by Michael Rose and Ruth Evans
Additional filming by Kaleigh Watterson.
Executive produced by Karlene Pinnock.
28 Mar 2019
