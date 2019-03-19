ADHD: What parents want to know about diagnosis

Video

By some estimates, ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is one of the most common behavioural disorders in the UK.

But instead of us here at the BBC deciding what questions to ask about ADHD, we wanted to give that job to people who know ADHD much better than us - an ADHD parents' support group.

The group came up with four questions and we at BBC Stories made four films to try to find answers for them. In this film, the parents asked us why isn't there a simpler pathway for diagnosing ADHD?

You can see all the other questions the group asked at the top of this page.

Produced by Rob Brown

Research and additional filming: Naomi Pallas

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any of the issues in this programme, these organisations may be able to help.