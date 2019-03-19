ADHD: What parents want to know about schools

Video

By some estimates, ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is one of the most common behavioural disorders in the UK.

But instead of us here at the BBC deciding what questions we should ask about ADHD, we wanted to give that job to people who know ADHD much better than us - an ADHD parents' support group. The group came up with four questions and we at BBC Stories made four films to try to find answers for them.

In this film, the parents asked us can secondary schools provide the same support to ADHD children as primary schools?

Produced by Rob Brown

Research and additional filming by Naomi Pallas