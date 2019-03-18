Media player
The people trying to reunite a divided island
A strip of land bordered by barbed wire fences divides Cyprus in two, but people there are using a building inside the buffer zone as a place to reunite.
A film by Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks and the BBC's Crossing Divides season. Like, Share, Engage.
18 Mar 2019
