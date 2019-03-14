Preston’s lonely climate change warrior
On the 15th of every month, students around the world have been skipping school to protest against the lack of action on climate change.

However, outside of the major UK cities, the protests have been relatively small.

Seventeen-year-old Izaak is trying to rally supporters and convince fellow students to attend the strike in Preston, Lancashire.

