Video

Chinese scientists used ancient traditional medicine to find a cure for malaria in the 1970s.

Artemisinin was discovered by exploring the medicinal properties of a herbal remedy from the 4th century.

It can cure most forms of malaria with very few side effects and has saved millions of lives all over the world.

Professor Lang Linfu was one of the scientists involved in its discovery.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.