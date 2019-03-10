Media player
‘People here live in both countries'
Young people in Northern Ireland have grown up with a unique ability to identity as British, Irish, or both, thanks to the peace agreement that ended decades of conflict.
But after Brexit, some people think the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could once more become a scene of violence, and there is uncertainty about what rights Irish and British passport holders will have.
Produced, filmed and edited by Ammar Ebrahim and Lucy Proctor
10 Mar 2019
