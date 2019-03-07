Media player
'My daughter's murder was hijacked by the far right'
One year ago Karin Gross's daughter Keira was murdered by a young man in her home in East Berlin. Rumours quickly spread online that the killer was a Muslim immigrant. But the truth was very different.
Producer: Ant Adeane
Video journalist: Adil Bradlow
Video editing: Lily Freeston and Reha Kansara
Additional footage: Getty Images
