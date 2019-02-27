Can knife crime be stopped before it starts?

Video

In the 12 months leading up to March 2018, a quarter of all knife crime victims were men aged 18-24, official figures show.

Ros Griffiths, who works with young boys at risk of exclusion from school, believes that by investing in their education early on, these numbers could be reduced.

This film looks at the links between poverty, school exclusions and crime.

Produced and filmed by Lily Freeston and Craig Langran

Edited by Andy Brownstone