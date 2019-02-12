'We need to flip this narrative'

Video

Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the 2018 Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, USA, describes why he didn't want the media response to this shooting to follow the standard narrative.

UK viewers can watch Stephen Sackur's full interview with Cameron Kasky on HARDtalk on the BBC iPlayer. The programme will be broadcast on BBC World Service radio on Wednesday 13th February and on BBC World News on Thursday 14th February 2018.