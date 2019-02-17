Will quitting Instagram make me happy?
Instagram: Will quitting make me happy?

Nicole and Tali are Instagram besties. But the pressure to get more likes and followers is taking its toll.

Both friends are thinking of quitting the Insta-game but is leaving it the quick fix everyone says it is?

Produced by Alvaro Alvarez, Naomi Pallas and Camila Ruz

  • 17 Feb 2019
