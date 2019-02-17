Will quitting Instagram make me happy?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Instagram: Will quitting make me happy?
Nicole and Tali are Instagram besties. But the pressure to get more likes and followers is taking its toll.
Both friends are thinking of quitting the Insta-game but is leaving it the quick fix everyone says it is?
UK users can watch more films from the BBC Like Minds series on iPlayer .
Produced by Alvaro Alvarez, Naomi Pallas and Camila Ruz
-
17 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window