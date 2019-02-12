'Dr Evil' guilty over body part removal
BBC Stories follows the first ever prosecution over body modification in the UK, which tests the limits of what we can consent to do with our bodies.
Brendan ‘Dr Evil’ McCarthy was arrested in December 2015 over tongue splitting, nipple removal and ear removal procedures, and charged with wounding and grievous bodily harm. His clients gave consent for the procedures, but will this be enough get him off the hook?
Filmed and produced by Ruth Evans
Co-Produced by Adrian Goldberg, 5Live Investigates
Edited by Gerard Groves and Andy Brownstone
Executive Producers: Ravin Sampat and Rebecca Donovan
12 Feb 2019