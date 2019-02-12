‘No men allowed’ – the gym getting women fit and into work
Women in Turkey are more likely to be overweight than men and less likely to own their own business.

But a chain of women-only gyms in the country is helping change things.

A film by Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks.

