‘No men allowed’ – the gym getting women fit and into work
Women in Turkey are more likely to be overweight than men and less likely to own their own business.
But a chain of women-only gyms in the country is helping change things.
A film by Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks.
12 Feb 2019
