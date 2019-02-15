Tweeting as a Muslim woman

Video

Thread Shred: where we hear the stories behind viral conversations on social media.

Influencer Ruqaiya Haris wrote a viral thread on Twitter about what it’s like to be a Muslim woman on social media and explains how she navigates the triple threat of being brown, female and Muslim.

Video Journalist: Tom Beal and Joshua Akinyemi

Producer: Ashni Lakhani

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock