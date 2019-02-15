Tweeting as a Muslim woman

Media player
Ruqaiya Haris: managing the hate online when you're young, female and Muslim
Thread Shred: where we hear the stories behind viral conversations on social media.
Influencer Ruqaiya Haris wrote a viral thread on Twitter about what it’s like to be a Muslim woman on social media and explains how she navigates the triple threat of being brown, female and Muslim.
Video Journalist: Tom Beal and Joshua Akinyemi
Producer: Ashni Lakhani
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock
15 Feb 2019
