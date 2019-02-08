Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Integrity Idol: The talent show that rewards honesty
Instead of "naming and shaming" corrupt government workers, Integrity Idol aims to "name and fame" the most honest, hard-working ones.
Can the talent show help to stamp out government kickbacks?
A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for BBC World Hacks.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window