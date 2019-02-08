Integrity Idol: The talent show that rewards honesty
Video

Instead of "naming and shaming" corrupt government workers, Integrity Idol aims to "name and fame" the most honest, hard-working ones.

Can the talent show help to stamp out government kickbacks?

A film by Amelia Martyn-Hemphill for BBC World Hacks.

