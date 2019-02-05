Uber driver filmed refusing a ride to a BBC reporter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Many guide dog owners report being refused taxi rides
This video is featured in a longer article.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-47136008/many-guide-dog-owners-report-being-refused-taxi-ridesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window