The woman who tried to change the world through books
How books by women changed the world

The feminist publisher Virago Press was set up by Carmen Callil in the 1970s.

It published books by, for, and about women.

She spoke to Witness about why she thought books could help change the way men and women saw each other. (Photo: Carmen Callil. Credit: Getty Images)

  • 07 Feb 2019
