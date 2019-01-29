The shopping mall where everything is recycled

Media player
The shopping mall in Sweden where everything is recycled
At the ReTuna shopping mall in Sweden everything for sale is recycled, thanks to its clever location.
Film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks.
29 Jan 2019
