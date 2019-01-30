Britain's First Female Black Headteacher
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Britain's first female black headteacher

In 1969 Yvonne Conolly became Britain's first female black headteacher.

Arriving from Jamaica in the early 60s she had worked her way up the teaching profession.

When she was made headmistress of a London primary school she received racist abuse from some people but refused to let them define her relationship with the children she taught.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 30 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Changing the Catholic Church