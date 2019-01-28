'Going to work drunk every day'

Functioning alcoholics on their road to recovery
Many people see alcohol as a way to relax and socialise. But for some, it becomes the only way they can get through the day.
Women especially can feel the stigma of admitting they have a problem with drink, so many struggle in secret.
Meet a mum, student, and city worker - now in recovery - who all know what it's like to be a functioning alcoholic.
If you are affected by the issues in this film, there is help available. BBC Actionline has a list of organisations that may be able to help on addiction and suicide.
Produced by Amber Haque
Edited by Richard Kenny
