How brotherly love led to an app to help autistic children

How brotherly love led to an app to help thousands of autistic children
Many autistic children in Turkey can't get a place in school and struggle to get an education.
So when Zafer Elcik realised his autistic brother, Alper, wasn't getting the support he needed, he created some games on his smartphone to help him learn. Now thousands of autistic children are using their app.
A film by Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks.
27 Jan 2019
