‘Magic baton’ helps blind musicians feel conductor
Kyungho Jeon is a virtuoso percussionist from South Korea.
He dreams of playing with an orchestra, but his visual impairment means he can't follow a conductor.
A father and son team of inventors have created the 'Haptic Baton' which converts the conductor's movements into vibrations, and could revolutionise the way all musicians play together.
A film by Ruth Evans and Tom Mustill for BBC Ouch and BBC Stories
Additional camera- Fergus Dingle.
25 Jan 2019
