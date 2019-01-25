‘Magic baton’ helps blind musicians feel conductor

Video

Kyungho Jeon is a virtuoso percussionist from South Korea.

He dreams of playing with an orchestra, but his visual impairment means he can't follow a conductor.

A father and son team of inventors have created the 'Haptic Baton' which converts the conductor's movements into vibrations, and could revolutionise the way all musicians play together.

A film by Ruth Evans and Tom Mustill for BBC Ouch and BBC Stories

Additional camera- Fergus Dingle.