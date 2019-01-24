Knife crime: What happened to Michael?

Media player
Knife crime: 'I'll never forget the day I found out what happened to Michael?'
In November 2017 16-year-old Jhemar Jonas's brother Michael was stabbed to death in south London. Nobody has been convicted of the 17-year-old's murder.
Jhemar reveals what it is like to lose a brother to knife-crime, and outlines the pressure teenagers like him growing up today in London are under.
Video Journalist: Joshua Akinyemi
Producer: Joshua Akinyemi
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock
24 Jan 2019
