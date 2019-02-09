The story of refugee 'Saigon Sam' and his Teesside takeaway

Meet Teesside's takeaway owner 'Saigon Sam'
From Vietnam to Middlesbrough: Teesside's "Saigon Sam" has been reunited with his rescuer 40 years later.
Sam was a part of the two million people who fled Vietnam in the 1980s by small boats during the civil war.
He was rescued by a British oil tanker called Ebalina, and eventually resettled in Middlesbrough.
Sam tells us what it was like moving to the North East as a refugee to now owning a Chinese takeaway in Teesside.
Video Journalist: Ashni Lakhani
Producer: Ashni Lakhani/Elizabeth Ashamu
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock
