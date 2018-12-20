Why a black Christmas matters
Video

I started an all BAME casting agency to tackle diversity in advertising

Selma Nicholls started a BAME casting agency after her then 3-year-old daughter returned from nursery saying she didn’t like her brown skin.

She explains how she's trying to create better representation in advertising.

Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli

Producer: Karlene Pinnock

  • 20 Dec 2018
