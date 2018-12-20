Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can US entrepreneurs solve a 'crisis' in African schools?
Schools in Africa are facing a "crisis" in education, according to the World Bank.
Two American entrepreneurs think they have a solution - a network of high-tech schools where teachers read tightly scripted lessons from a tablet. But the idea has proved very controversial.
A film by Richard Kenny, Sam Judah and Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-46610125/can-us-entrepreneurs-solve-a-crisis-in-african-schoolsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window