Can US entrepreneurs solve a 'crisis' in African schools?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can US entrepreneurs solve a 'crisis' in African schools?

Schools in Africa are facing a "crisis" in education, according to the World Bank.

Two American entrepreneurs think they have a solution - a network of high-tech schools where teachers read tightly scripted lessons from a tablet. But the idea has proved very controversial.

A film by Richard Kenny, Sam Judah and Ammar Ebrahim for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

  • 20 Dec 2018
Go to next video: An ingenious way to bring clean water to a slum