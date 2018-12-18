Suspended for exposing 'hate speech'

Media player
Thread Shred: I exposed racism at my university and got suspended
Student union officer Chloe Long shared images taken at a Lancaster University white t-shirt social event.
Members of a university sports club were pictured wearing t-shirts with slogans which referenced rape and homophobia.
Chloe explains her reasons for sharing the images.
Video Journalist: Tom Beal and Joshua Akinyemi
Producer: Ashni Lakhani
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock
18 Dec 2018
