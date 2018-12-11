Taking the guilt out of feeding our babies

Video

The NHS recommends that mums exclusively breastfeed for around the first six months of their baby's life.

But those that struggle - or choose not to breastfeed - can feel judged or guilty about it.

We invited five mums with a range of experiences to tell us how they found their own way to feed their babies.

For information, help and support on breastfeeding, try the NHS website.

You can also search for support near you here.

Produced and filmed by Lily Freeston

Additional camera: Ruth Evans

Editing: Harriet Jones

Executive producer: Vibeke Venema