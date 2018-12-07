Media player
The earthquake that devastated Armenia in 1988
On 7 December 1988 a colossal earthquake hit Armenia, leading to the deaths of 20,000 people.
Witness speaks to Anahit Karapetian who was trapped for hours under the rubble of her school.
She lost her brother and father in the disaster.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
07 Dec 2018
